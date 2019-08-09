WATCH: Golden Retriever Pup Joyfully Chases Leash

Talk about a tail of determination.

Video shows a golden retriever pup named Lexi determined to catch a retractable handle of her leash while visiting a Massachusetts ice cream shop on July 30.

Proud owner Gilliam shared the adorable footage to a Facebook group called Golden Retriever Club, captioning the moment, “Our Lexi girl is hilarious.”

Gilliam and other spectators couldn’t help but laugh as the pooch showed dogged enthusiasm for catching up with the end of her leash, which was forever on the other side of a tree.

After about a dozen laps around the tree trunk, victory was hers!