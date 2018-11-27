What you need to know about Giving Tuesday

(104.3 WOMC) -- After a weekend of holiday shopping, it's time for consumers to get charitable.



Nov. 28 is Giving Tuesday. Also known as the National Day of Giving, the holiday aims to shift focus following one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, bringing more focus to charities.

#GivingTuesday was started in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y in New York City and is always the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s a way for folks to donate to charities and non profits as people focus on their end-of-year giving after the weekend of consumerism.

The website GivingTuesday.org has a list of charities and organizations, and is searchable by locale (click here to search). So if you want to find an organization in your town or city, the website can help you out.

If money is a little tight and you want to donate time other than money, the website can help individuals find volunteer opportunities.

Once you’ve you donated, they encourage you to post your donation on social media with the hashtag #GivingTuesday.

If you have any questions how your donations are used, visit Charity Navigator. They examine financial records and rate groups.

Here are some other ways you can get involved:



Get your donation matched



In 2018, Paypal and Facebook announced they are teaming up to match donations to eligible nonprofits, up to $7 million, on Nov. 27. Find out more on Facebook.

Shop for a cause



There are plenty of ways to shop while benefitting good causes. One way is to go to smile.amazon.com and choose a charity. Amazon will donate while you shop!



Clean out your closet - and give it away



The holiday is an excellent opportunity to donate gently used items to local non-profits while also making some space in your home. Go through your coat closets, toy closets and even your bookshelves and give away the items you don't need anymore.

Write a letter to Santa



You can help charities just by telling Santa what's on your wish list. For every letter to Santa it receives, Macy's will donate $1 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, up to $1 million.