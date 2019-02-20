Girl Scout Uses Shirtless Picture Of Jason Momoa To Sell Cookies
"The moms are getting really excited and they're saying that they need them."
By Nathan Vicar
(104.3 WOMC) -- Samoas are among the top-selling Girl Scout cookies each season but one crafty girl has found a unique way to sell even more boxes of the popular treat.
Charlotte Holmberg, who, according to 9NEWS (KUSA) in Denver, is a Top Cookie CEO for the Girl Scouts — a title given to those who regularly sell the most cookies — redesigned the classic cookie box by plastering a photo of a shirtless Jason Momoa on them.
And they're selling like hot cakes.
The fifth-grader got the idea from her mom, who works in marketing. Charlotte's mom came across a photo of a shirtless Momoa compared to a Samoa on social media and decided to design new box art featuring and shirtless Momoa and glue them on boxes of the Samoa cookies.
Here's a close up of the cookie boxes in all their shirtless glory.
Top Cookie CEO Charlotte of #HighlandsRanch made her own version of the Jason Momoa Samoas for the start of council booth sales this weekend. #GirlScoutCookies #GSColo @girlscouts @SamoasCookies #gscolorado #girlscout #girlscoutsrock #girlscout #girlscoutsofcolorado #girlscoutscolorado #girlscoutsco @prideofgypsies
Apparently the Momoas are particularly popular among Coloradan mothers.
"The moms are getting really excited, and they're saying that they need them," the mom told KUSA.