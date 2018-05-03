Get Paid To Take Photos Of Sunsets This Summer

By Nathan Vicar

(AMP) Did you know you could get paid to take pictures of pretty sunsets this summer?

Thanks to Days Inn, people have the opportunity to get paid for taking pictures through their summer 'sunternship.'

Days Inn is seeking someone to gather photos from America's sunniest cities for a month-long internship. The photos will be displayed on their website, social media accounts, and in their hotels. The request goes perfectly with the company's well-known sunset logo.

The job comes with several perks including a month of travel, a $10,000 stipend, paid travel expenses, and hotel Diamond status.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old. Apply via email by May 20.

Click HERE for more information.