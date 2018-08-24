Get FREE Tickets To Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert At Chene Park

(104.3 WOMC) - A tribute concert is planned at Chene Park Amphitheater the night before the "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin's funeral next week.

It'll happen Thursday, August 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. Superstars like Gladys Knight, Johnny Gill, Ronald Isley and Karen Clark-Sheard are reportedly expected to perform tributes.

The concert is free to the public. Tickets are required and will be available online through Ticketmaster.com beginning Monday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. Guests are allowed a maximum of two tickets. Ticketmaster is waiving all fees in Franklin's honor.

The Musical Tribute is part of a four-day celebration of Franklin’s life and career. Her body will lie in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit for public viewing Aug. 28 and 29. A private, invitation-only funeral for close family and friends will be held Aug. 31 at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

Concert participants include:

Cherri Black

Dee Dee Bridgewater

Doug Carn

Jean Carne

Kurt Carr

Steffinie Christian

Angela Davis

Raheem DeVaughn

George Faison

Minister Louis Farrakhan

Gwen Foxx

The Four Tops

Eddie Franklin

Gracie Franklin

Victorie Franklin

Johnny Gill

Beth Griffith-Manley

Kimmie Horne

Santita Jackson

Dr. Bobby Jones

KIKO

Alise King

Gladys Knight

L’Renee

Jenifer Lewis

Tasha Page-Lockhart

LJ Reynolds

KiKi Sheard

Angie Stone