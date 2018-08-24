Get FREE Tickets To Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert At Chene Park
A tribute concert is planned at Chene Park Amphitheater the night before the "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin's funeral next week.
It'll happen Thursday, August 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. Superstars like Gladys Knight, Johnny Gill, Ronald Isley and Karen Clark-Sheard are reportedly expected to perform tributes.
The concert is free to the public. Tickets are required and will be available online through Ticketmaster.com beginning Monday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. Guests are allowed a maximum of two tickets. Ticketmaster is waiving all fees in Franklin's honor.
The Musical Tribute is part of a four-day celebration of Franklin’s life and career. Her body will lie in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit for public viewing Aug. 28 and 29. A private, invitation-only funeral for close family and friends will be held Aug. 31 at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.
Concert participants include:
Cherri Black
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Doug Carn
Jean Carne
Kurt Carr
Steffinie Christian
Angela Davis
Raheem DeVaughn
George Faison
Minister Louis Farrakhan
Gwen Foxx
The Four Tops
Eddie Franklin
Gracie Franklin
Victorie Franklin
Johnny Gill
Beth Griffith-Manley
Kimmie Horne
Santita Jackson
Dr. Bobby Jones
KIKO
Alise King
Gladys Knight
L’Renee
Jenifer Lewis
Tasha Page-Lockhart
LJ Reynolds
KiKi Sheard
Angie Stone