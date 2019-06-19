This Garlic-Peeling Hack Is Taking Over The Internet [VIDEO]

(104.3 WOMC) -- A new hack that lets you peel garlic quickly and easily could change your kitchen habits forever.

While most of us tend to manually remove the skin clove by clove or smash it like Jamie Oliver, one woman's revelation has cooks across the world saluting her genius.

Twitter user @VPestilenZ shared a trick that involves using a knife to gently stab and pull each individual piece of garlic out of its skin, effectively peeling and separating them in one go.

As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!

As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!

The hack has over 140,000 retweets and over 430,000 likes on Twitter.

Cookbook author, mom and model Chrissy Teigen retweeted the video with an emphatic reaction.

But does it actually work? It's a mixed bag of results.

ABC News' Kenneth Moton and Janai Norman tried their hand at the hack on World News Now and had a little less success.

CULINARY LIFE HACK: A viral video shows a Twitter user’s unique method for quickly peeling garlic without all the hassle. Naturally our @KennethMoton and @JanaiNorman had to give it a try themselves to see if it works. Have you tried it? pic.twitter.com/bxTPuqdrcF — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) June 18, 2019

However, some other people appear to have had better luck. One user shared the tool that works best appears to have a slanted tip. So there’s that.