'Game of Thrones' Meets 'Full House' In Hilarious Jimmy Kimmel Sketch

(104.3 WOMC) -- While "Game of Thrones" fans lay in hope, awaiting news of more spinoffs, Jimmy Kimmel Live! has released its own crossover merging San Francisco and Westeros in a hilarious video called "Full House Lannister."

The Full House parody clocks in at just over three minutes and stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (before his eventual death, of course). He's introduced as one of the other uncles on the hit series, with Bob Saget's Danny and Dave Coulier's Uncle Joey reprising their roles.

See the clip below:

Video of Full House Lannister

It doesn't hold back on the "GOT" puns at all, with Jaime using his sword and iron hand to help Joey open a jar of pickles by... well, smashing the glass, all before Joey tells him to cut it out. Outside of their cheeky banter, the skit takes that serious "Full House" tone while Jaime explains he's been having trouble with his sister.

Jaime is telling Danny all about his problems with Cersei, and as Danny tries to give him a pep talk, Jaime lets it out that he got Cersei pregnant, at which point Danny decides Jaime's problems are too big for him to handle. Naturally, a dragon later makes a cameo appearance over San Francisco.