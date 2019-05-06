Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Somehow A Starbucks Coffee Cup Appeared On 'Game Of Thrones'

May 6, 2019
(104.3 WOMC) -- The Mother of Dragons, Breaker of Chains and … sipper of lattes?

On Sunday, Eagle-eyed (Three-eyed raven-eyed?) "Game of Thrones" fans noticed something out of place in front of Daenerys Targaryen during a feast scene in the fourth episode of the final season of the epic fantasy show -- a Starbucks coffee cup.

The label is muddled in shadow and flickering candle light, but it’s hard to mistake the iconic green circle on the center of the cup.

For a show that is so meticulous in detail, the oversight is pretty hilarious. You bet the internet noticed.

There are two more episodes left of the beloved fantasy epic on HBO, each clocking in at around 1 hour 20 minutes.

