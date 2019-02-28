'Game Of Thrones' Inspired Oreos Are Coming

(104.3 WOMC) -- Oreo lovers are going to “bend the knee” for these new cookies.

That’s because, like winter, a “Game of Thrones” themed Oreo is coming, The Kingdom of Nabisco confirmed.

Photos of the cookies were first leaked online by Instagram accounts like The Junk Food Aisle.

Oreos’ official Instagram account has since shared a video advertisement for the product, promising that “cookies are coming” and encouraging users to follow the show’s “#ForTheThrone” hashtag for more information.

Cookies are coming. A post shared by OREO (@oreo) on Feb 23, 2019 at 12:43pm PST

The cookies are rumored to be the traditional chocolate wafers and vanilla cream, but with GoT designs modeled after the show’s White Walkers, House Lannister, House Targaryen, and House Stark, though Oreo could not confirm those details just yet.

News of "Game of Thrones" Oreos comes as the show is entering its upcoming eighth and final season, which will finally premiere on HBO in April — two years after its last season aired.