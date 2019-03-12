New Aladdin Trailer Recreates Classic Scenes From 1992 Original: Watch

(104.3 WOMC) -- Just a month after Disney shocked the world with Will Smith’s blue Genie, the studio has released more footage of the live-action "Aladdin" — with a little more context.

Previous teasers revealed the desert kingdom of Agrabah, plucky street rat hero Aladdin, and, of course, the very blue Genie. The full trailer, which debuted on Good Morning America, shows off the movie’s iconic musical sequences and more of Genie’s magical wish-granting powers.

The trailer begins with Aladdin causing havoc in the streets of Agrabah before encountering Jasmine. From there, we see Aladdin discover Genie’s lamp in the Cave of Wonders, get a preview of Genie’s rendition of “Friend Like Me”, and watch as Aladdin and Jasmine take a magic carpet ride.

Watch the new trailer below. "Aladdin" opens in theaters on May 24 and stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.