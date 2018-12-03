Photo by Warner Bros. Television

'Friends' Won't Be There For You After 2018

December 3, 2018
Categories: 
Features

(104.3 WOMC) -- Friends won't be there for much longer for Netflix subscribers.

The beloved NBC sitcom will be leaving the streaming service when the year turns over on Jan. 1, 2019, according to the show's page on Netflix. That means that fans of Ross, Monica, Rachel, Chandler and Joey have less than a month to watch all 230 episodes of the series.

Friends might not disappear from streaming services completely. The news of its departure arrives a few months after Warner Media announced that it was planning on launching its own streaming service.

Regardless, fans have not taken the news well, and many went on Twitter to express their disappointment at the show's departure.

Tags: 
friends
Netflix