It's Official: 'Friends' Is Leaving Netflix For New Streaming Service

(104.3 WOMC) -- Turns out they will not always be there for you.

"Friends" is moving from Netflix at the beginning of 2020 to WarnerMedia's new streaming service, now officially called HBO Max.

“We’re sorry to see ‘Friends’ go to Warner’s steaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in the US),” Netflix tweeted after WarnerMedia’s announcement. “Thanks for the memories, gang.”

Netflix has offered "Friends" on its streaming service since 2015. According to Nielsen, "Friends" was the second most streamed show on Netflix last year, right after the American version of "The Office." This means Netflix is going to be losing its two top streamed shows in 2020, based on Nielsen ratings from last year.

According to the Wall Street Journal, HBO Max paid $425 million to be the exclusive carrier of "Friends" for five years starting in 2020. The show is owned by Warner Bros.

HBO Max is set to launch in the spring of 2020 with some 10,000 hours of content, including all episodes of ’90s hit “Friends,” "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" as well as "Pretty Little Liars." Those will join The CW originals starting with "Batwoman" and "Riverdale" spinoff "Katy Keene".

Overall, HBO Max will combine content from HBO with a slate of originals and programming from Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, and Looney Tunes.