Freezing Cold Weather Record Set In Metro Detroit

DETROIT - We are at the start of two days of bitter cold across Michigan and records are already being set.

A new record cold of seven below zero was set early Wednesday morning in Metro Detroit, breaking the record of four below set back in 1951. Another record could be set tonight when temperatures could drop to 10 below.

Metro Detroit temperatures right now are colder than Fairbanks, Alaska and the planet Mars. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect until 11 a.m. Thursday, with current wind chill readings more than 30 below.

It's so cold the Post Office has suspended delivery throughout the state Wednesday. More than 800 schools in southeast Michigan are also closed, including several colleges.

All non-essential state offices are closed, including Secretary of State offices, and lawmakers have canceled hearings and their legislative sessions. Some local governments have reduced hours at city hall. If you have business to conduct in your city, you should call ahead. In addition, garbage collection has been delayed for a day or two in some areas.

The weather is also causing troubles at Detroit Metro Airport. There's been 20 reported canceled flights out of Detroit this morning -- nine of those to Chicago. Multiple flights have also been delayed. For the arrivals -- 16 have been canceled, while 14 are sitting delayed. Get DTW flight information at this link.

Warming shelters in Detroit were at capacity overnight and additional beds were brought to other churches to help the homeless and those who needed a place to stay.

There have also been cases of frostbite and slip and falls in Metro Detroit over the past two days. This morning, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital treated one person for frostbite and three others who slipped and fell.

Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, and hypothermia and death are possible if precautions are not taken. If you must go outside, wear layers of warm clothing and cover all exposed skin.

Wind Chill Warning in effect today through Thursday morning. Be sure to cover all exposed skin if you must be outdoors. #MIwx #nwsdtx pic.twitter.com/WmdhAD8WvT — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 30, 2019

A State of Emergency is in effect, which allows the state to have all resources available for local communities and emergency management offices to protect public health and safety.

The Detroit Zoo and Belle Isle Nature Center are closed Wednesday. Workers will still be at the zoo taking care of the animals, but there are no visitors.

The Detroit Department of Transportation and SMART are providing free rides on all buses on all routes Wednesday. The free fare policy will be in effect for the entire day. Also, ride-sharing service Lyft is partnering with the United Way of Southeast Michigan to provide free rides to warming centers in Detroit. They're giving away two rides of up to $25 through the end of Friday.

If you are worried about frozen pipes, plumbers say you should leave a faucet open so water is dripping. That should prevent pipes from freezing.