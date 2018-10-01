Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Is Back! Check The Movie Lineup
Love Halloween? Get your fill every day of the the month!
(104.3 WOMC) - If you love everything Halloween...then you'll have your eyes locked on Freeform and their annual 31 Nights of Halloween movies!
And no, we didn't mess up the title — Freeform is increasing its Halloween marathon from 13 to 31 days!
Full of frights, phantoms and fun, the 31 Nights of Halloween lineup includes favorites like The Parent Trap, Monsters University, Maleficent and The Goonies. It all leads up to a Hocus Pocus marathon on Oct. 31.
Take a look at the movie schedule below!
Monday, October 1:
5pm/4c ParaNorman
7:10pm/6:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c ParaNorman
Tuesday, October 2:
5pm/4c The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:30pm/5:30c Hocus Pocus
8:30pm/7:30c Disney Pixar's Monsters University
12am/11c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Wednesday, October 3:
4pm/3c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
6:30pm/5:30c Disney Pixar's Monsters University
9pm/8c Monster House
12am/11c The Final Girls
Thursday, October 4:
5pm/4c ParaNorman
7pm/6c Monster House
9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991)
12am/11c Teen Spirit
Friday, October 5:
12:30pm/11:30c The Parent Trap (1998)
3:30pm/2:30c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
6:10pm/5:10c The Addams Family (1991)
8:20pm/7:20c The Goonies
12am/11c The Breakfast Club
Saturday, October 6:
7am/6c The Parent Trap (1998)
10:10am/9:10c Monster House
12:20pm/11:20c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
2:50pm/1:50c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
4:55pm/3:55c The Goonies
7:35pm/6:35c Hocus Pocus
Freeform Premiere 9:45pm/8:45c Maleficent
Freeform Premiere 11:50pm/10:50c Warm Bodies
Sunday, October 7:
7am/6c Monster House
9:10am/8:10c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
11:40am/10:40c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1:50pm/12:50c Alice in Wonderland (2010)
4:25pm/3:25c Hocus Pocus
6:35pm/5:35c Maleficent
Freeform Premiere 8:40pm/7:40c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
11:20pm/10:20c Dark Shadows (2012)
Monday, October 8:
4pm/3c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
6:30pm/5:30c Dark Shadows (2012)
9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991)
12am/11c Clue (1985)
Tuesday, October 9:
3pm/2c Jurassic Park (1993)
6pm/5c The Addams Family (1991)
8pm/7c Mrs. Doubtfire
12am/11c Warm Bodies
Wednesday, October 10:
3pm/2c The Lost World: Jurassic Park
6pm/5c Mrs. Doubtfire
9pm/8c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c ParaNorman
Thursday, October 11:
4:30pm/3:30c ParaNorman
6:40pm/5:40c Hocus Pocus
8:50pm/7:50c Despicable Me
12am/11c The Boxtrolls
Friday, October 12:
2pm/1c The Boxtrolls
4:10pm/3:10c Disney's Bolt
6:20pm/5:20c Despicable Me
8:30pm/7:30c Disney's Frozen
12am/11c Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Saturday, October 13:
7am/6c ParaNorman
9:05am/8:05c Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame
11:10am/10:10c Disney's Bolt
1:15pm/12:15c The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:50pm/1:50c Hocus Pocus
5pm/4c Disney's Frozen
7:25pm/6:25c Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
9:30pm/8:30c Disney Pixar's Monsters University
12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)
Sunday, October 14:
7am/6c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
9:30am/8:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas
11:10am/10:10c The Addams Family (1991)
1:15pm/12:15c Hocus Pocus
3:25pm/2:25c Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
5:30pm/4:30c Disney Pixar's Monsters University
Freeform Premiere 8pm/7c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
Freeform Premiere 9pm/8c Hotel Transylvania
11pm/10c The Parent Trap (1998)
Monday, October 15:
4pm/3c ParaNorman
6pm/5c Hotel Transylvania
8pm/7c The Parent Trap (1998)
12am/11c Monster House
Tuesday, October 16:
3:30pm/2:30c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
4:30pm/3:30c Monster House
6:30pm/5:30c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
8:55pm/7:55c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c Disney's Mulan
Wednesday, October 17:
2pm/1c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
4:30pm/3:30c Disney's Mulan
6:30pm/5:30c Hocus Pocus
8:30pm/7:30c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)
Thursday, October 18:
4pm/3c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
6:30pm/5:30c Dark Shadows (2012)
9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991)
Freeform Premiere 12am/11c Maggie
Friday, October 19:
3:30pm/2:30c Dark Shadows (2012)
6:10pm/5:10c The Goonies
8:50pm/7:50c Hotel Transylvania
12am/11c Monster House
Saturday, October 20:
7am/6c Monster House
9:05am/8:05c ParaNorman
11:10am/10:10c Hocus Pocus
1:20pm/12:20c The Goonies
4pm/3c The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:35pm/4:35c Hotel Transylvania
7:40pm/6:40c Hocus Pocus
9:50pm/8:50c The Addams Family (1991)
11:55pm/10:55c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Sunday, October 21:
7am/6c ParaNorman
9am/8c Spooky Buddies
11:05am/10:05c Hocus Pocus
1:15pm/12:15c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
3:20pm/2:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas
5pm/4c The Addams Family (1991)
7:05pm/6:05c Hocus Pocus
9:15pm/8:15c Maleficent
11:20pm/10:20c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
Monday, October 22:
4pm/3c Maleficent
6:10pm/5:10c Hocus Pocus
Freeform Premiere 8:20pm/7:20c The Witches of Eastwick
12am/11c Warm Bodies
Tuesday, October 23:
4pm/3c Hocus Pocus
6:10pm/5:10c The Witches of Eastwick
8:50pm/7:50c The Addams Family (1991)
12am/11c Monster House
Wednesday, October 24:
4pm/3c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
5pm/4c Monster House
7pm/6c The Addams Family (1991)
9pm/8c Hotel Transylvania
12am/11c Spooky Buddies
Thursday, October 25:
4pm/3c Jurassic Park (1993)
7pm/6c Hotel Transylvania
9pm/8c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
12am/11c The Final Girls
Friday, October 26:
12:30pm/11:30c Jurassic Park (1993)
3:35pm/2:35c The Lost World: Jurassic Park
6:40pm/5:40c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c Teen Spirit
Saturday, October 27:
7am/8c Dark Shadows (2012)
9:40am/8:40c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
12:20pm/11:20c The Addams Family (1991)
2:30pm/1:30c Hocus Pocus
4:40pm/3:40c Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
6:50pm/5:50c Disney Pixar's Monsters University
9:20pm/8:20c Hotel Transylvania
11:25pm/10:25c Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
11:55pm/10:55c ParaNorman
Sunday, October 28:
7am/6c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
9:40am/8:40c The Addams Family
11:50am/10:50c Hocus Pocus
2pm/1c Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
2:30pm/1:30c Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
4:35pm/3:35c Disney Pixar's Monsters University
7:05pm/6:05c Hotel Transylvania
9:10pm/8:10c Hocus Pocus
11:20pm/10:20c The Goonies
Monday, October 29:
4:30pm/3:30c The Goonies
7:10pm/6:10c Disney's Big Hero 6
9:20pm/8:20c 25th Anniversary Release - The Nightmare Before Christmas
12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)
Tuesday, October 30:
2:30pm/1:30c Disney's Big Hero 6
4:40pm/3:40c Hocus Pocus
6:45pm/5:45c The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:25pm/7:25c Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
8:55pm/7:55c The Addams Family (1991)
12am/11c Warm Bodies
Wednesday, Oct. 31—Hocus Pocus Marathon!
7:30 a.m. Hocus Pocus
11:00 a.m. Disney-Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
11:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus
2:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
4:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
6:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:55 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. Hocus Pocus