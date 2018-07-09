Freebie Alert! Celebrate 7-Eleven's Birthday With A Free Slurpee Wednesday

(WOMC) - It’s that time of year, where we can take a break from the heat, and grab ourselves a free Slurpee.

7-Eleven Free Slurpee Day is this Wednesday, July 11.

Customers can stop at their local 7-Eleven between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. to receive one small free Slurpee.

This year, 7-Eleven is also offering a new Slurpee flavor, if you want to try something new. The Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries Slurpee is currently available at 7-Eleven locations.

No coupon is necessary, but be prepared to wait in long lines. The company estimates it gives away 9 million Slurpees on 7-Eleven Day each year.