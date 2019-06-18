You Can Get A Free Taco At Taco Bell Today!
June 18, 2019
(104.3 WOMC) -- You can score a free Doritos Locos Taco at participating Taco Bell locations today.
It’s part of the fast food chain’s “steal a game, steal a taco” promotion.
Even though the Golden State Warriors ultimately lost the NBA Finals, they “stole” Game 2 from Toronto on the road.
Free tacos will be available at locations across the country from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
No purchase is required. Everyone is limited to one free taco.
A game was stolen...And so were tacos. Stop into Taco Bell on June 18 from 2-6PM to score your free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Or better yet, any time online or on the app. pic.twitter.com/L9i7430XtY— Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 3, 2019