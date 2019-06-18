You Can Get A Free Taco At Taco Bell Today!

(104.3 WOMC) -- You can score a free Doritos Locos Taco at participating Taco Bell locations today.

It’s part of the fast food chain’s “steal a game, steal a taco” promotion.

Even though the Golden State Warriors ultimately lost the NBA Finals, they “stole” Game 2 from Toronto on the road.

Free tacos will be available at locations across the country from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

No purchase is required. Everyone is limited to one free taco.