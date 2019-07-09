7-Eleven Offers Free Slurpees On 7/11 And 7/12

(104.3 WOMC) -- It's that time of year again! 7-Eleven is celebrating its birthday by giving everyone the sugar rush they just might need.

The convenience store chain is giving away about 9 million free Slurpees on Thursday, July 11, otherwise known as 7-Eleven Day.

Beginning 11 a.m., through 7 p.m., customers drop into 7-Eleven and pick up a free small Slurpee.

More deals will be available on July 11. For example, there will be $1 Jalapeno Cheddar dogs, $1 Big Bite hot dogs, and $1 slices of pizza.

But wait, there’s more. The party continues on 7/12, too, when you place an order through the 7Now app you will get a free medium Slurpee. There's no delivery fee on your first three 7Now orders.

“This year the party continues on 7/12, too," 7-Eleven officials tweeted. "7Now is delivering #FREE Slurpees on July 12th. Stay tuned!”

7Rewards members can earn a free any size Slurpee to redeem within 30 days by scanning the app, card or phone number when claiming the free small Slurpee on 7/11.

To find a location near you, click here.