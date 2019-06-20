Dairy Queen To Celebrate Summer With Free Ice Cream

(104.3 WOMC) -- The start of summer just got sweeter!

On Friday, June 21 Dairy Queen is celebrating summer with free ice cream.

Using the Dairy Queen mobile app, ice cream lovers can get a free small regular or dipped cone with any purchase.

The offer also includes the restaurant’s season flavor, Dreamscicle, a combination between orange and vanilla flavors with a crunchy coating.

The offer is only valid using the DQ mobile app, click here to download.