Former Foreigner Frontman Lou Gramm Is Done Touring

Former Foreigner singer Lou Gramm says he is done with touring.

The announcement came during his show last Saturday in Schenectady [pr: Skuh-neck-tuh-dee], New York. He said, "It's been quite a few years with a lot of fun and a lot of hard work. Just talking with my wife and some people in the business… You get real excited when you start out in this business, but you've gotta be smart enough to know when to walk away from it, too. And I just feel it's that time for me."

Video of Lou Gramm retirement speech - Dec. 29th 2018

Of course, he still has shows on the schedule for this year, including one at the end of the month in New Jersey.

In 2017, Gramm said, "I'm tired of the business. It's time to hang up the mic."

And in Foreigner news, the band have released the video they cut last year with some of the patients of Shriners Hospitals for Children performing "I Want to Know What Love Is."

Video of Foreigner - I Want to Know What Love Is (featuring Shriners Hospitals for Children patients)

Foreigner have been supporters of Shriners Hospitals for Children for 10 years and have raised $300,000 from CD sales at their shows.

All of the proceeds from sales of the song will be donated to Shriners Hospitals for Children.