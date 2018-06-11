Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan dies at age 68

NEW YORK (AP) — Mick Fleetwood says former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan has died at age 68.

Fleetwood says in a Facebook post that Kirwan died Friday in London. No cause of death was given.

Kirwan was part of the iconic band from 1968-1972, playing on the albums "Then Play On," ''Blues Jam at Chess," ''Kiln House," Future Games" and "Bare Trees."

Fleetwood writes that Kirwan's legacy "will forever live on in the music he wrote and played so beautifully as a part of the foundation of Fleetwood Mac."

Kirwan was among the eight members of the band — along with Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Peter Green, John McVie, Christine McVie and Jeremy Spencer — who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

