Forget Flowers - Get Your Significant Other A Bouquet Of Candy Instead

(104.3 WOMC) -- Do you know what's better than getting a bouquet of flowers on Valentine's Day? Getting a bouquet of candy.

Walmart knew that so they decided to start selling bouquets of candy this year.

There are a few bouquets to choose from: Reese's with 36 cups and orange flowers, Ferrero Rocher filled with 25 pieces of chocolate, or Kit Kat, Twizzlers, M&M, and Baby Ruth, which all featured a mixture of regular and fun-sized candy.

Since the bouquets range in price from $38 to $65, you might even spend less than you would on flowers which die, by the way.

Trust us, nothing says 'I love you' quite like sweet, delicious candy.

Click here to check out all bouquets!