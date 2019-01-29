Forget Flowers, Chick-Fil-A Is Selling Heart-Shaped Trays Of Chicken Nuggets

(104.3 WOMC) -- Nothing says "I love you" like chicken nuggets.

If you’re looking for something unique for that special someone in your life, swing by a participating Chick-fil-A to pick up a 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets or 10-count Chick-n-Minis in a heart-shaped container.

Yes, that’s right. Nuggets and Minis. In the shape of a heart. These special trays will be available at participating restaurants beginning Monday, January 21, 2019.

You'll have to check your local Chick-fil-A for availability.

To learn more, click here.