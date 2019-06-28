Poll Reveals Americans' Favorite 4th Of July Foods

The Food Network took a survey back in May about America’s favorite Summer holiday, the 4th of July.

According to the survey, 50 percent of Americans will attend a barbeque, while 30 percent will host a barbeque.

With 2,000 people polled, hamburgers won over hot dogs, with hot dogs only being favored by 10 percent of those polled.

One in three people still enjoys potato salad while potato chips came in second.

No one seems to eat healthy on the 4th of July, green salad was favored by only 5 percent of those polled.

As for desserts ice cream took the top honor and drinking was 40 percent of people’s favorite thing to do on the holiday.