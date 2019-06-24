Florida Police Detain Slow Moving Turtle

(104.3 WOMC) -- Driving slower than the traffic can get you a ticket, but in the case of one tortoise, he was instead spared from a fine.

According to the department's Facebook page, while out patrolling last week, St. Johns County Sheriff's Deputy L. Fontenot discovered the "Florida native" impeding traffic along Nocatee Parkway.

After failing to clear the roadway when asked by the officer, Fontenot had no choice but to "detain" the suspect, who he called "Gopherus Genus."

"Gopherus was cooperative during the remainder of my encounter with him, so I chose to use discretion and let him go with a warning," said the post, noting that the pair grabbed a selfie first.