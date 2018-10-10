Flight Delayed After Woman Brings 'Support Squirrel' On Plane

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police had to remove a woman who brought an "emotional support squirrel" on a Frontier Airlines flight headed from Orlando, Florida, to Cleveland.

Frontier says the passenger had noted in her reservation that she was bringing an emotional support animal with her on Flight 1612 Tuesday night. But she did not indicate it was a squirrel.

Video of Woman removed from plane at Orlando airport over support squirrel

The airline says rodents, including squirrels, are not allowed. The airline says police were called when the passenger refused to leave the plane.

Police requested the other passengers disembark while officers dealt with the woman, who was eventually escorted into the main terminals.

The flight left for Cleveland about two hours later.

