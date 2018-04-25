Fleetwood Mac Bringing North American Tour to Detroit

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) Grammy-award winning group Fleetwood Mac will bring its North American tour to Detroit this fall.

The Detroit tour date is Oct. 30 at Little Caesars Arena.

Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie will be joined by newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

Tickets (starting at $69.50) go on sale Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Monday, April 30 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, May 3 at 10 p.m. A limited number of LaneOne VIP Packages will also be available, including amazing seats with premium benefits such as transportation, preferred entrance and more.

