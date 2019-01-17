A Five-Pound Ice Cream Sandwich Is Coming To This Ferndale Shop

(104.3 WOMC) -- Treat Dreams ice cream shop in Ferndale has teamed up with gourmet cookie company D’Vine Cookies to launch Treat Dreams Dessert Emporium in their Ferndale space.

Renovations of the Ferndale store, 22965 Woodward, are underway and the shop is slated to reopen this spring.

According to Eater, they’ll serve ice cream, cookies, sundaes, hot chocolate and a 5-pound ice cream sandwich(!)

The new space will also have modern decor, indoor and outdoor seating, a private party space and a gift shop.