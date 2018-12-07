First Avengers 4 Trailer Is (Finally) Here, Reveals Film's Title

(104.3 WOMC) -- The Avengers 4 trailer has officially arrived, and it includes the film’s title. Drop everything and brace yourself…

Video of Marvel Studios&#039; Avengers - Official Trailer

Fans have been on edge since May, when Infinity War ended with The Decimation, a.k.a. The Snapocalypse, in which galactic tyrant Thanos successfully assembled the all-powerful Infinity Stones and used his golden gauntlet to snap half the life in the universe into windblown ash.

The new film will show how the galaxy deals with the destruction. Some of our heroes are still standing — Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor among them.

The highly anticipated new film, entitled “Avengers: Endgame,” hits theaters on April 26, 2019.