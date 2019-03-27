No Kids Allowed! All-Inclusive Resort Opens Up In The Florida Keys

By Nathan Vicar

(104.3 WOMC) -- The Florida Keys just got a lot more luxurious.

Key Largo’s first ever adults only, all-inclusive luxury resort has opened.

The Bungalows Key Largo calls itself a 'taste of the Caribbean that's just a drive away'. The resort features waterfront bungalows, yoga, amazing food, spa, and complimentary watersports.

But don't think that you can bring the whole family.

If you're not 18, you're not allowed.

Minimum check-in age is even 21-years-old.

Since it's an all-inclusive resort, they have several different meal experiences for you, ranging from grab-and-go to sit down restaurants.

Travel + Leisure magazine reports that the resort opened in January with 12 acres of ocean view, 135 bungalows, two pools, two Jacuzzis, three piers, and beachfront cabanas.

Interested? Of course you are! You'll want to book now because they're offering rates from $399 per person with a minimum 2-night stay. For more information, click here.