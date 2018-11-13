'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Finally Has A Premiere Date

By Nathan Vicar

(104.3 WOMC) -- The end of "Game of Thrones" is near.

The HBO series took to Twitter to release the trailer for the last season, announcing it will air April 2019.

Though no specific date in April is offered in the video, it nevertheless gives fans their first indication of when they can expect the highly-anticipated eighth and final season of the show that has become a global phenomenon.

Every battle.

Every betrayal.

Every risk.

Every fight.

Every sacrifice.

Every death.

All #ForTheThrone. pic.twitter.com/WReVt473SH — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 13, 2018

Fire cannot kill a dragon #ForTheThrone. pic.twitter.com/alSusVDUOw — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 13, 2018

The Lannisters send their regards #ForTheThrone. pic.twitter.com/bkLfQyqNfD — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 13, 2018

I am your son and you sentenced me to die #ForTheThrone. pic.twitter.com/mUAe7XtGDv — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 13, 2018

The show's final season has been long-awaited since season 7 ended in August 2017. Watch "Game of Thrones" Sunday nights at 9 on HBO when it returns to the screen.