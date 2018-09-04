AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File

Feds: Stolen ruby slippers worn in 'Wizard of Oz' recovered

September 4, 2018
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal authorities say they have recovered pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz" that were stolen from a Minnesota museum 13 years ago.

The slippers were taken from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids in August 2005 when someone went through a window and broke into the small display case. The shoes were insured for $1 million.

Four pairs of ruby slippers worn by Garland in the movie are known to exist. The shoes are made from about a dozen different materials, including wood pulp, silk thread, gelatin, plastic and glass. Most of the ruby color comes from sequins, but the bows of the shoes contain red glass beads.

