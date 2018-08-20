Fat Cat Who Sits on Hind Legs Seeks Adoption in Viral Social Media Post

(WOMC) - This is a whole different kind of fat cat. If you know anyone looking for a 25-pound cat that can stand on its back legs, we got you covered.

The shelter says Bruno is “too cool to be homeless.” He talks a lot and loves to be petted when he eats—but don’t pet his belly. He is also on a diet.

When I first met him, he’s a happy, goofy guy,” Wright-Way manager Jason Abbas told WLS-TV. “Obviously he’s very food motivated, so of course he learned quickly where his food is up on the counter.”

WATCH: Bruno purrforms his stand-up routine

Video of Meet Bruno a Russian Blue currently available for adoption at Petango.com! 6/19/2018 3:34:14 PM

The shelter has heard from people all over the U.S., Canada, and Australia who say they want to adopt Bruno, the station reported.