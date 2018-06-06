Family Releases Butterfly And Their Dog Eats It [VIDEO]
A group of children have discovered just how cruel nature can be after their mother released it into the wild, only for it to be eaten straight away by their pet dog.
The family, from New Jersey, were releasing the butterfly for the first time after nurturing it from when they took it in as a caterpillar.
My sister and her kids releasing the butterflies, from -- to -- months in the making. so beautiful (you won’t be disappointed)------------ #circleoflife #boxerdogs #boxers #boxersofinstagram
