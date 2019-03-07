Facing DWI Charge, Man Complains Police Won’t Share Liquor

MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — Police say a North Carolina man wasn’t just caught driving drunk — he also complained that an officer wouldn’t share a bottle of liquor.

A police report says officers saw Kyle Ryan Elliott driving away from a Morganton sports bar early Saturday with his girlfriend as she vomited out of his truck.

Elliott told an officer he was taking her to get diabetes medicine. A medic later cleared her at the scene.

Police say Elliott failed breath tests and was put in a patrol car, where he saw a bottle of Fireball Whiskey confiscated from someone else. The report says he told the officer: “You could have shared; I’m already drunk.”

Elliott was charged with DWI. A man who answered his phone Tuesday hung up on a reporter.