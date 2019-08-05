Facebook Is Changing The Name Of Instagram

Facebook confirmed that it's changing the name of its two most popular apps, Instagram and WhatsApp, to better disclose its ownership of the apps.

Soon, Instagram will be known as “Instagram from Facebook” while WhatsApp will become “WhatsApp from Facebook.”

The app's name will stay the same on the homescreen of your phone and tablet, however, their names will change in the App Store for people first downloading them.

Facebook has yet to say when the changes will go into effect.