Everyone Gets Free Taco Bell on June 13

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) It's official: Everyone is getting free Taco Bell, thanks to basketball.

The Golden State Warriors beat LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night 110-102. Because they "stole" the win on the road, Taco Bell is giving away Doritos Locos Tacos to everyone in the country!

The taco giveaway is set for Wednesday, June 13, from 2 - 6 p.m. Taco Bell will give every customer who wants it one Doritos Locos Taco, valued at $1.69 each, while supplies last. No substitutions are allowed and no purchase is necessary.

The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. -- That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.

Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/hnOaSIXAhX — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2018

Thank you, Kevin Durant.