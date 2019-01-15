Everybody On A 4-Day Work Week

This is catching on, the four-day work week! Apparently, a lot of companies around the world are giving it a shot. Here are some reasons why this could work:

Employees are more focused on their jobs, with only four days to get their tasks done instead of having five days.

This could help eliminate burnout. And control stress.

A company in San Francisco has what they call their "Wednesdays: “The mid-weekend.” Their employees choose Wednesday as their flex Friday.

The New Zealand trust company Perpetual Guardian started a 32-hour week without reducing salaries.

Read more about the four-day work week here.