Erebus Opens Friday For 2018 Haunt Season

(104.3 WOMC) - Thrills, chills, screams and terror as you make your way through four stories of intense fear and fright. Do you dare?

Erebus Haunted Attraction, the world-renowned fortress of fear, located in downtown Pontiac, is opening for the 2018 haunt season on Friday, Sept. 21.

Erebus, known worldwide for its intense special effects and elaborate sets, this year has placed added emphasis on its actors. The haunt has hired close to 250 scarers to work during the haunt season, putting all through its Erebus Boo School intensive training to learn how to frighten, horrify and scare.

And new this year, Erebus is featuring a new Time-Zone deemed Cannibal Wasteland: Fear never tasted so good! Bring the whole family, they’re hungry! Think you can survive a full-on attack of flesh eating mutants just dying for a taste?!

Erebus Haunted Attraction, previous Guinness Book of World Records holder for the largest walk-through Haunted Attraction, opens its doors for the 2018 season (its 19th year) on September 21st and 22nd and September 28th and 29th, 2018. October dates are October 4–7; October 11–14; October 17–31 and will be open through November 2nd and 3rd.

Erebus Haunted Attraction is located at 18 South Perry Street in Pontiac. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.HauntedPontiac.com, call 248-332-7884.