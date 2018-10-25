Erebus Looking For Person Who Literally Flipped Their Wig

(104.3 WOMC) -- You went, you got spooked and you left.

The Erebus haunted attraction in Pontiac has been enjoying the season, but has plenty to remember its customers by.

Did you leave the Erebus haunted house with less than you showed up with?

Erebus is looking for the woman who literally flipped her wig during her recent visit to the world-renowned fortress of fear.

In addition to trying to locate the owner of the missing hair, Erebus is also seeking recent visitors who, as they fled in terror, left behind their paycheck, housekeys , credit card, eyeglasses, flask and a variety of other items.

To claim your lost items, contact Erebus Haunted Attraction by visiting www.hauntedpontiac.com or by calling the Erebus box office at 248-332-7884.

Erebus is open through October 31 and will also be open November 2nd and 3rd.