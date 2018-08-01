Are You Scary Enough To Make Someone Wet Their Pants? Erebus To Hire 250

(WOMC) - Do your blood-curdling screams wake the dead? Are you scary enough to make someone wet their pants?

Boo: You're in luck!

Erebus has a Boo School where you can learn how to scare people, and then get paid to do it. Plus, if you're really good at it, they'll pay a $20 bonus every time an employee makes a customer wet their pants.

Erebus Haunted Attraction in Pontiac is kicking off its 19th season with an open casting call to find 250 of the area’s scariest people.

Auditions will be held Thursday, August 16 and Friday, August 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day; and on Saturday, August 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Auditions will be held at the Erebus Escape Room Complex located at 34 Oakland Avenue in Pontiac, Michigan.

While it is not a requirement to dress up in your scariest garb for the audition, it is absolutely encouraged. To audition and apply, you must:

Be at least 18 years old to apply and have valid state ID

Have reliable transportation

Be willing and able to stand for long periods of time

Some jobs require more strength than others

You pick the days you want to work

Costumes and make-up not required, but encouraged

For more information about Erebus Haunted Attraction or its open auditions, please visit www.HauntedPontiac.com or call 248-332-7884.

Erebus opens for the 2018 haunt season on September 21st and 22nd and September 28th and 29th, 2018. October dates are October 4–7; October 11–14; October 17–31 and will be open through November 2nd and 3rd. Erebus Haunted Attraction is located at 18 South Perry Street in Pontiac.