Erebus Haunted Attraction Holding Auditions For Upcoming Scare Season

(WOMC) -- It may feel far away now, but Halloween will be here before you know it.

Erebus Haunted Attraction, the popular four-story haunted house in downtown Pontiac always brings droves of visitors around the Halloween season, and they're already looking for help to keep the scaring tradition going as they prepare for their 20th season.

Erebus is looking to hire about 250 actors who will get paid to scare people inside the haunted house this fall. Actor auditions are being held this weekend, Aug. 10-11 and Aug. 17-18 from 11 a.m. to 5. p.m. each day. Auditions for makeup artists will be held on Aug. 10.

Erebus outlined qualifications and requirements for the positions on its website:

● Come as you are – Make-up and costumes will be provided

● Must be at least 18 years old to apply and have valid state ID

● Must have reliable transportation

● You must be willing and able to stand for long periods of time

● Some jobs require more strength than others

● Flexible work days - You pick the days you want to work

● All positions are paid

● No experience necessary – we will train you at our Scarebus Academy

Auditions will be held at the Erebus Escape Room Complex, which is located six blocks north of the haunted house at 34 Oakland Avenue in Pontiac. All actors hired by Erebus will attend Scarebus Academy to be taught how to frighten, horrify and scare on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The Erebus Haunted Attraction will open for the season on Friday the 13th of September. Other September dates include the 14th, 20th, 21st, 27th and 28th. October dates include 3-6, 10-13, 16-20, 22-31; and Nov 1-2. Erebus Haunted Attraction is located at 18 South Perry Street in Pontiac.

More details on open audtions can be found on the Erebus website or by calling 248-332-7884.