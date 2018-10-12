Elton John Celebrates Detroit Music On Apple Radio

(104.3 WOMC) - As Elton John prepares for a two-night stand at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, he's celebrating the city's musical legacy.

Detroit music will be the focus of John's "Rocket Hour," a show on Apple Music's Beats 1 channel. The episode will air at noon Saturday.

The "Rocket Hour" also includes an interview with Eminem. Their history together dates back to their joint appearance at the 2001 Grammys.

Elton John is playing LCA on Friday and Saturday as part of his lengthy Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.