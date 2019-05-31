Elderly Man Gazing Fondly At His Date In McDonald’s Inspires Thousands Of Romantics Online [PHOTO]

(104.3 WOMC) -- A simple moment of intimacy between an elderly man and his date melted the hearts of thousands of people across social media.

Al Oliver Reyes Alonzo was dining at a McDonald’s in the Philippines last week and snapped the photo.

While he was eating his meal, Alonzo spotted an older man who was looking at his female companion with the sweetest expression of love and affection.

As the man leaned his head on his folded arms so he could gaze fondly at his date across the table, Alonzo snapped a photo of the exchange and posted it to Facebook.

The translated caption of the photo simply reads: “Even when we are old, I’d still look at you like this.”

Since publishing the photo to social media, it has been shared thousands of times. Some internet users have used it to pledge their own declarations of love towards their romantic partners; others have expressed their longing to one day experience the same look of love from another person.

What a sweet moment!