Eddie Money Returns to Help Kick Off 2019 Summer Concert Season at DTE

(104.3 WOMC) -- Classic rocker Eddie Money makes his annual Memorial Day Weekend appearance to help kick off the 2019 summer concert season at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Saturday, May 25.

Tickets (starting at $15) go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000.

This year will mark Money’s 28th consecutive year performing at DTE Energy Music Theatre, dating back to 1992. In recent years, Money has been joined on tour by his daughter, Jesse, who provides back-up vocals and adds an exciting twist to the duet “Take Me Home Tonight.” The show also includes performances from sons Dez on guitar and Julian on drums.

Also, AXS TV will be airing Money's DTE concert from last year which marked his 27th consecutive season performing at the venue. That concert will be broadcast will include all his hits and is scheduled to air in the spring.

After signing a recording contract with Columbia Records, Money burst onto the scene with his eponymous debut album in 1977. The album, which went double platinum, featured the hits “Baby Hold On” and “Two Tickets to Paradise.”

The Brooklyn, New York native followed the success of his debut album with a stream of Top 40 hits, as well as some of the era’s most creative videos for songs like “Think I’m in Love” and “Shakin.” In 1986, Money released Can’t Hold Back, which featured the classic, Grammy-nominated duet with Ronnie Spector, “Take Me Home Tonight.” The song reached #4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album went platinum and also featured the hit single “I Wanna Go Back.”