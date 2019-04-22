Easter Bunny Throws Punches In Florida Brawl Caught On Video

(104.3 WOMC) -- The Easter bunny was hoppin’ mad Sunday night and ended up in a three-person brawl in Florida.

The video, posted by Instagram user Workfth, shows someone dressed in an Easter Bunny costume joining into the fight and throwing rabbit punches.

The fight continues for several more seconds as the Easter rabbit delivers vicious body blows (instead of the usual chocolate-filled baskets) and bystanders watch and shout. A police officer eventually jumps in and breaks up the beatdown.

BUNNY BRAWL: a man & a woman are fighting outside an Orlando night club when... the #EasterBunny jumps in!



Looks like the bunny is trying to help the woman take the man down... before a police officer steps in. @CBSMiami



--: @WORKFTH pic.twitter.com/hP2QE53fLr — Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) April 22, 2019

The promoter who posted the video told FOX35 Orlando the melee began when a man bumped into a woman. It’s unclear why the Easter bunny jumped in or who was underneath the costume.

"As you can see, the Easter rabbit been taking boxing classes,” said the promoter, who goes by workfth on Instagram.

The promoter posted the video on his Instagram with the caption, “HAPPY EASTER. ONLY IN #ORLANDO.”

It’s unclear if anyone was arrested in the incident.