Disney-Marvel via AP

Earn $1,000 By Binge Watching All 20 Marvel Movies

March 21, 2019
Categories: 
Features

(104.3 WOMC) -- Need some fast cash and love Marvel movies? Then this is the challenge for you. 

CableTV.com will give one fan a chance to binge-watch all 20 Marvel movies before “Endgame” is released April 26.  

That’s 40+ hours of movies back-to-back.

The person they choose will get $1,000, Marvel merchandise including a Captain America popcorn popper and an Iron Man snuggie to get comfortable in. 

The requirements are the following:

  • Must be an active and outgoing social media personality that will live-tweet their MCU marathon experience while tagging CableTV.com.
  • After completing the marathon, you have to share your takeaways from the movies to help the website rank them.
  • Must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen. 

If you have the endurance of Iron Man, apply here. Sounds easy, right?

The Marvel movies that must be watched are listed below. 

MCU Phase 1

  • Iron Man (2008)
  • The Incredible Hulk (2008)
  • Iron Man 2 (2010)
  • Thor (2011)
  • Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
  • The Avengers (2012)

MCU Phase 2

  • Iron Man 3 (2013)
  • Thor: The Dark World (2013)
  • Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
  • Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
  • Ant-Man (2015)

MCU Phase 3

  • Captain America: Civil War (2016)
  • Doctor Strange (2016)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
  • Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
  • Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
  • Black Panther (2018)
  • Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

For more information about this content, visit the CableTV.com website

Tags: 
Binging Marvel Movies
Binge Marvel Movies
Getting Paid To watch Marvel Movies
Marvel Movies
CableTV.com