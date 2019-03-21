Earn $1,000 By Binge Watching All 20 Marvel Movies

(104.3 WOMC) -- Need some fast cash and love Marvel movies? Then this is the challenge for you.

CableTV.com will give one fan a chance to binge-watch all 20 Marvel movies before “Endgame” is released April 26.

That’s 40+ hours of movies back-to-back.

The person they choose will get $1,000, Marvel merchandise including a Captain America popcorn popper and an Iron Man snuggie to get comfortable in.

The requirements are the following:

Must be an active and outgoing social media personality that will live-tweet their MCU marathon experience while tagging CableTV.com.

After completing the marathon, you have to share your takeaways from the movies to help the website rank them.

Must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen.

If you have the endurance of Iron Man, apply here. Sounds easy, right?

The Marvel movies that must be watched are listed below.

MCU Phase 1

Iron Man (2008)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Thor (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

MCU Phase 2

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

MCU Phase 3

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Black Panther (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

For more information about this content, visit the CableTV.com website.