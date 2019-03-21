Earn $1,000 By Binge Watching All 20 Marvel Movies
March 21, 2019
(104.3 WOMC) -- Need some fast cash and love Marvel movies? Then this is the challenge for you.
CableTV.com will give one fan a chance to binge-watch all 20 Marvel movies before “Endgame” is released April 26.
That’s 40+ hours of movies back-to-back.
The person they choose will get $1,000, Marvel merchandise including a Captain America popcorn popper and an Iron Man snuggie to get comfortable in.
The requirements are the following:
- Must be an active and outgoing social media personality that will live-tweet their MCU marathon experience while tagging CableTV.com.
- After completing the marathon, you have to share your takeaways from the movies to help the website rank them.
- Must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen.
If you have the endurance of Iron Man, apply here. Sounds easy, right?
The Marvel movies that must be watched are listed below.
MCU Phase 1
- Iron Man (2008)
- The Incredible Hulk (2008)
- Iron Man 2 (2010)
- Thor (2011)
- Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
- The Avengers (2012)
MCU Phase 2
- Iron Man 3 (2013)
- Thor: The Dark World (2013)
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
- Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
- Ant-Man (2015)
MCU Phase 3
- Captain America: Civil War (2016)
- Doctor Strange (2016)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
- Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
- Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
- Black Panther (2018)
- Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
- Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
For more information about this content, visit the CableTV.com website.