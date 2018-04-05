Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Still Interested In Running For President

(104.3 WOMC) If you're thinking Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wasn't serious about running for president, think again. Because he's still interested, he's just not ready to jump all in yet.

The Rock is on the cover of the latest issue of Rolling Stone, and he sat down with them for an interview to talk about many things including a presidential run.

"I wouldn’t rule it out and I think you know with the amount of people in a way campaigning for that and being vocal about that it’s very flattering," he dished. "And in that I care about our country... and our American people and our citizens, and the values of our country. So, of course, I would consider it."

Johnson first stirred rumors of a possible political run at the tail end of 2017 with an interview in Rolling Stone, in which he said he was "seriously considering" running for president in 2020.

Earlier this week, he revealed to the magazine he's been having "under the radar" meetingswith political strategists.

"I think the key is... I have a tremendous amount of respect for public office," he told us. "...Especially the job and title of the President of the United States. And so you want to learn as much as you can possibly learn."

He said right now he is just trying to educate himself.

"...I’m at the point right now and recognize that I have no experience in public office," he said. "And politics is not my business. So the best thing I can do is I take my meetings and learn as much as I can and we shall see."

The Rock may not run for president in the 2020 election, but he did say that in the next elections in 2020 he'd, "be a little more vocal in who I support."