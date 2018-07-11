Duran Duran's Le Bon accused of sexual assault: Report

The hit pop band, Duran Duran, is now part of the #MeToo movement.

A woman is accusing of lead singer Simon Le Bon of grabbing her "private parts" during an autograph session in 1995.

The Detroit Free Press is reporting that the woman is not filing a lawsuit or seeking any money but wants Le Bon to "own up to the assault."

"I decided that time’s up. I’m not holding this secret anymore. I want everyone to know what this man did to me," the woman said in a statement obtained by the Free Press. " ... I hope he comes clean publicly. I hope he make amends to his wife and daughters ...I hope his daughters live in a better world than the one he created — and mine does too. I hope none of them are grabbed by the p--- by a powerful man just because he can."

She concluded: "If he wants to make amends to me, I am open to it. But I am stopping the silence. #TimesUp."

Read more about it here