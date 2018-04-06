Dunkin' Donuts Debuts 'Donut Fries'

By Nathan Vicar

(104.3 WOMC) -- Donut fries? Yes, donut fries.

The sugary confection is part of Dunkin’ Donuts' new $2 snack menu, which features Munchkin dippers, waffle breaded chicken tenders, pretzel bites and brownies.

Now, there is some bad news. The menu is currently only available in Massachusetts, per Boston.com.

Despite the limited roll-out, the deep-fried side has already gained a following on social media.

“Donut fries are amazing,” one fan professed on Instagram.

One excited person wrote on Twitter, “DONUT FRIES!!!!!!! Thank you @dunkindonuts - Amazing!”

DONUT FRIES!!!!!!! Thank you @dunkindonuts - Amazing! Might you consider adding a cream cheese or vanilla cream dipping frosting cup? pic.twitter.com/9an0E93R7f — Dustin Pari (@dustinpari) March 19, 2018

No word yet on when the new menu will be heading to other markets. For now, you’ll have to travel to Beantown to get your donut fry fix.