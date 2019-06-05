DTE Energy Music Theatre Renames Address In Honor Of Bob Seger

(104.3 WOMC) -- DTE Energy Music Theatre has a new address -- and it's in honor of Detroit rock legend Bob Seger.

The venue announced Wednesday morning their new address, "33 Bob Seger Drive," which honors Seger's sellouts at the venue.

The announcement was made as Seger gears up for a six-show run at DTE, starting on Thursday, June 6.

“Bob Seger is a Michigan icon and one of the greatest rock-and-roll artists of all time,” said DTE Energy Music Theatre owner Tom Gores in a press release. “A Detroit legend and hero to his hometown, he’s always stayed true to his roots and embodies the best of our region’s Midwestern values. We are proud to celebrate everything he’s contributed to the world of music and to our community.”

A legendary career spanning five decades, Seger’s first performance at the iconic and world-class amphitheater was on July 24, 1972, the year the venue opened. He performed eight dates during the summer months of August and September 1977, a record for most shows in a single season that stood for 38 years. He would perform another seven dates the following year in August/September 1978, three in August 1980, five in August 1986 and two in June 1996, before returning to the DTE stage 21 years later on September 9, 2017.

Seger's "Roll Me Away - Final Tour" will be his last tour with the Silver Bullet Band.

Find out more about the six show run at DTE here.